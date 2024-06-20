Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,390,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.01% of Conagra Brands worth $1,644,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 117,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 120.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 859,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after buying an additional 469,421 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 517,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $28.67 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

