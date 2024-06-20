Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.14

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRDGet Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and traded as high as $9.00. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 791 shares.

Conrad Industries Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.28 million during the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

