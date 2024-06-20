Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 38,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,658,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,042,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,237,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.36 per share, for a total transaction of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.65 per share, for a total transaction of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $1,393,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $913,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

