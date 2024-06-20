Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Senior Officer Stephane Cote Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stephane Cote sold 1,400 shares of Corby Spirit and Wine stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$19,880.00.
Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Down 1.3 %
CSW.A opened at C$13.65 on Thursday. Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$12.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$331.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.26.
About Corby Spirit and Wine
