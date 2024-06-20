Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Senior Officer Stephane Cote Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stephane Cote sold 1,400 shares of Corby Spirit and Wine stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$19,880.00.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Down 1.3 %

CSW.A opened at C$13.65 on Thursday. Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$12.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$331.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.26.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

