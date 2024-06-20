Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Up 5.4 %

LON CORD opened at GBX 76.50 ($0.97) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a current ratio of 29.39. The company has a market capitalization of £586.21 million, a P/E ratio of 833.33 and a beta of 0.65. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 56.80 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 87 ($1.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 15,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,955.40 ($12,649.81). Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

