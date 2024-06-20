Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $960-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.54 million.
Shares of CPAY opened at $252.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.33. Corpay has a one year low of $220.39 and a one year high of $319.94.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
