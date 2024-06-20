Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $960-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $976.54 million.

CPAY stock opened at $252.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.33. Corpay has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Corpay from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.50.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

