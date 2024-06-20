Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $2,132,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 14,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $870.75 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $516.54 and a 12 month high of $873.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $783.19 and its 200-day moving average is $728.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $386.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COST

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.