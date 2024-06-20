Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Trading 34.1% Higher

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 34.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 561,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 569% from the average daily volume of 83,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.10 ($0.05).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.30. The firm has a market cap of £5.39 million, a P/E ratio of -131.25 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.50.

About Crossword Cybersecurity

(Get Free Report)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions in the United Kingdom, Poland, and Oman. The company operates in two segments, Software Product and Services and Engineering Services; and Consulting and Managed Services. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhances third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a protecting verifiable credentials middleware; Nightingale, a managed security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.