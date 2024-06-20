Cullen Investment Group LTD. Buys New Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,790,000 after acquiring an additional 189,326 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 78,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

RS stock opened at $283.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $237.14 and a one year high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.74.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

