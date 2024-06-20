Cullen Investment Group LTD. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nestlé by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 2.9% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 35,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in Nestlé by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 74,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $107.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $99.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.14.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

