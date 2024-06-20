Cullen Investment Group LTD. Lowers Position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. owned 0.25% of Nathan’s Famous worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NATH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ NATH opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $276.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

Nathan’s Famous Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

