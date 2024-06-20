Cullen Investment Group LTD. Sells 6,235 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,084.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,469,344 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

