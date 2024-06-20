Cwm LLC Has $211.91 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,804 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $211,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in Amazon.com by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 15,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

