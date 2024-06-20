Daniel Scheinman Sells 1,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $340.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.51. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $344.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 42,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 355,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,685,000 after acquiring an additional 241,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

