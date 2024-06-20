Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8-$11.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.94 billion.

DRI opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.78 and a 200 day moving average of $159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.81.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

