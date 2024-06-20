David M. Orbach Purchases 20,000 Shares of SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) insider David M. Orbach purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SR Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRBK opened at $9.14 on Thursday. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SR Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SR Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in SR Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SR Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 106,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.