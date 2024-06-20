David Michael Barrett Sells 11,072 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $14,836.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,038.60.

On Friday, May 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,030 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $24,949.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,956.00.

Expensify Price Performance

Expensify stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Expensify by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

