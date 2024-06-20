Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 7.7%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.34 and last traded at $152.92. Approximately 13,082,599 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,431,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day moving average is $106.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,857,539 shares of company stock valued at $781,118,135. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 259.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 62,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.