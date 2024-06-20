Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,524.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,403.88.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,339.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,290.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,169.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and have sold 100,833 shares worth $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 130.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 167.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 90.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $239,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

