Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DLAKY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

