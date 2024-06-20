Diane M. Sullivan Sells 19,764 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Caleres Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $33.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Caleres

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

