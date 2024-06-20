Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.05% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $4,086,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,719,000 after purchasing an additional 98,057 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 124,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 116,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

