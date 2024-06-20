DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Trading Up 5%

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 7,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 30,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $553.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

