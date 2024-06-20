Douglas G. Cooke Sells 2,000 Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$209.60, for a total transaction of C$419,200.00.

FirstService Stock Down 0.7 %

FSV stock opened at C$204.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. FirstService Co. has a one year low of C$186.43 and a one year high of C$231.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$204.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$215.16.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 6.5524661 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

FirstService Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

