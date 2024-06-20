DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Raises Dividend to GBX 12 Per Share

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DS Smith Stock Performance

DS Smith stock opened at GBX 357 ($4.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 367.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 337.29. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 260.50 ($3.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 415 ($5.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,064.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities lowered DS Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.27) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.08) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

