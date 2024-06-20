DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1 billion-$12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.840-0.840 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $80.72 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.