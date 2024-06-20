Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,976 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Edison International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,632,000 after buying an additional 433,845 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,590,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Edison International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,166,000 after acquiring an additional 202,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,428,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165,734 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $77.04. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

