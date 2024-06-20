EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,772 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.13% of EHang worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in EHang in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of EHang by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,113 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang Stock Performance

Shares of EHang stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $921.53 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.97. EHang Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 176.72% and a negative return on equity of 145.90%. The business had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EH

EHang Profile

(Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.