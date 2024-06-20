Elaine D. Marion Sells 5,000 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ePlus Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $73.92 on Thursday. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.26). ePlus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $554.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ePlus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ePlus during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 1,236.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

