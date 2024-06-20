Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.19

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.19 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 17132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Element Solutions Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,350 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,762,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,782,000 after purchasing an additional 118,237 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 10,622.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 848,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 840,653 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,700,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,497,000 after buying an additional 150,567 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 797,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 399,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

