Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

NYSE LLY opened at $891.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $793.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $724.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $894.87. The company has a market capitalization of $847.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

