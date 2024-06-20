Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $891.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $793.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $724.73. The company has a market capitalization of $847.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $894.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

