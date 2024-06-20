Emily Conley Sells 5,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Emily Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $387,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Nuvalent Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NUVL opened at $78.10 on Thursday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.80.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
