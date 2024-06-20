Emprise Bank Acquires Shares of 1,155 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $191.85 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $196.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.69.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

