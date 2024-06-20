Emprise Bank Buys New Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Emprise Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 107,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Prudential Financial by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after acquiring an additional 282,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $115.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.