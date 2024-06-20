Emprise Bank Invests $208,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,508 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $124.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average is $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

