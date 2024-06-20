Emprise Bank Invests $642,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,249 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,237,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $748,722,000 after acquiring an additional 248,489 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 208.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,632,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $132,306,000 after buying an additional 1,103,215 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DIS opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

