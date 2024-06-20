Emprise Bank Makes New $232,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 70,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

