Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.87

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and traded as low as $6.83. Enel shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 345,805 shares traded.

Enel Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enel SpA will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.