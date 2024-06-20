Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $106.05 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.06.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.12.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

