Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 0.4%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.59 and last traded at $28.47. Approximately 507,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,553,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 256,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

