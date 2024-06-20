EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.5 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17. The company has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.