EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $384,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,751,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after buying an additional 146,243 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

