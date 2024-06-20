Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $241.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.88.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

