Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Trading Up 4.4%

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.97 ($0.04). Approximately 3,309,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 11,233,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of £75.93 million, a PE ratio of -274.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.74.

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

