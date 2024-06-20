Evercore ISI Lowers Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $237.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $238.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.36% from the stock’s current price.

LEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.73.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $148.72 on Thursday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.82.

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lennar by 6,297.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 47.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after buying an additional 366,983 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $61,807,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after acquiring an additional 351,698 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

