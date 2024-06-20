F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.60

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

FCIT stock opened at GBX 1,018 ($12.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. F&C Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 825.67 ($10.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,058 ($13.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.70 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,007.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 980.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&C Investment Trust

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.09) per share, for a total transaction of £988.80 ($1,256.42). Insiders have bought 108 shares of company stock worth $110,760 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

