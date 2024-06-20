Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.14

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.14 and traded as low as C$9.11. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$9.11, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of C$248.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.78.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.19 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.1958225 EPS for the current year.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
