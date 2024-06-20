Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.14

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.14 and traded as low as C$9.11. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$9.11, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$248.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.78.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.19 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.1958225 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$207,029.47. In related news, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh sold 22,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$207,029.47. Also, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$152,345.67. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,112 shares of company stock valued at $390,926. 17.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

