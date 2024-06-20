Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Gap Up to $38.51

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.51, but opened at $39.33. Ferrovial shares last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 4,487 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
Ferrovial Price Performance
Ferrovial Company Profile
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
